Swiss National Bank Acquires 9,000 Shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 530,901 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.37% of Leidos worth $49,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Leidos during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 496.2% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 74.1% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 383 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 106.5% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LDOS opened at $94.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Leidos Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $68.00 and a 1-year high of $125.84. The company has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.69.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.48. Leidos had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Leidos’s payout ratio is presently 26.31%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LDOS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Leidos in a report on Thursday, May 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Leidos from $99.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Leidos in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Leidos from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.31.

In other news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 2,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total transaction of $283,545.23. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,573,266.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

