Swiss National Bank Reduces Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 635,739 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 109,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.49% of Darden Restaurants worth $48,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DRI. Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 120.1% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 724 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DRI shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $56.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.55.

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $84.07 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.15 and a 12 month high of $128.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.20 and its 200 day moving average is $80.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -210.18, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.31.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a positive return on equity of 16.68%. The company’s revenue was down 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

