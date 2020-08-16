Swiss National Bank Raises Stock Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 942,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.44% of Omnicom Group worth $51,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OMC. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Omnicom Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 78,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in Omnicom Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 236,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Omnicom Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 69,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC grew its position in Omnicom Group by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 551,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,258,000 after purchasing an additional 125,697 shares during the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on OMC. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.63.

OMC opened at $54.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.70. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.37 and a 1 year high of $82.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.10.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 38.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 18th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.90%.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

