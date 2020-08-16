AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 6,678 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 57.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,678 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 256.7% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 25,179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 18,121 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 119.1% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter worth $47,000. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CINF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.13.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Aaron purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.01 per share, for a total transaction of $79,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,562.59. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Teresa C. Cracas sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total transaction of $8,279,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,442,718.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF opened at $80.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $46.07 and a 12 month high of $118.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.98.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

