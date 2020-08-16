WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires 45,559 Shares of CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) by 74.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,654 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,559 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.09% of CarGurus worth $2,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 44,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 11,891 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of CarGurus by 181.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,125,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,322,000 after acquiring an additional 725,384 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus during the 4th quarter valued at $16,632,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of CarGurus by 1,272.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 405,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,686,000 after acquiring an additional 376,287 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus during the 1st quarter valued at $3,917,000. 76.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $297,148.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,528,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,825,301.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas Michael Caputo sold 10,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $271,396.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 214,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,464,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 872,864 shares of company stock worth $23,379,186. 24.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CARG has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of CarGurus in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.70.

Shares of CARG stock opened at $27.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.61, a P/E/G ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.61 and a 200-day moving average of $24.98. CarGurus Inc has a one year low of $14.25 and a one year high of $40.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 5.01.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $94.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.55 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CarGurus Inc will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

