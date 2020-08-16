Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Position in Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) by 38.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 92,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,960 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $1,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Elanco Animal Health by 159.1% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 20,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 12,689 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Elanco Animal Health by 13.1% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 36,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 4,297 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,645,000. Leap Investments LP purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Elanco Animal Health by 1,746.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,046,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,946,000 after purchasing an additional 10,448,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ELAN opened at $25.77 on Friday. Elanco Animal Health has a 52-week low of $15.17 and a 52-week high of $32.66. The stock has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.85 and its 200 day moving average is $23.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $586.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.84 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ELAN. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.50 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Cleveland Research downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Elanco Animal Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.56.

In related news, Director Art A. Garcia bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.76 per share, with a total value of $49,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,201.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd S. Young bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.91 per share, for a total transaction of $167,370.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $992,575.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

