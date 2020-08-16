Arizona State Retirement System Sells 174,149 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 174,149 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in NiSource were worth $2,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NiSource by 312.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of NiSource in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of NiSource in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of NiSource in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of NiSource in the first quarter valued at $39,000. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NiSource alerts:

NI opened at $24.12 on Friday. NiSource Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.56 and a fifty-two week high of $30.67. The company has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.87 and a 200-day moving average of $25.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.89.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $962.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. NiSource had a positive return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.64%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of NiSource from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of NiSource from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of NiSource in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.30.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

Read More: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.