AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,285 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,405 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust were worth $918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $1,524,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 36.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 7,840 shares during the last quarter. AXA grew its position in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 57.1% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 665,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,664,000 after acquiring an additional 242,063 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 48.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 23,415 shares during the last quarter.

Get AmeriCold Realty Trust alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.71.

COLD opened at $38.06 on Friday. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $23.30 and a twelve month high of $41.29. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.63, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.79.

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $482.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.81 million. AmeriCold Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 5.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AmeriCold Realty Trust will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David Keith Stuver sold 10,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $401,671.88. Also, EVP Robert Scott Chambers sold 9,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total transaction of $373,721.60. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

AmeriCold Realty Trust Profile

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for AmeriCold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmeriCold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.