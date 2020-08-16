ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 17,758 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,758 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter valued at $293,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 23.4% during the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 49,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 9,377 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the second quarter valued at $357,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after buying an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Donald Thompson acquired 20,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.24 per share, with a total value of $1,064,800.00. Insiders own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

RCL opened at $60.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.85. The company has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.02 and a beta of 2.42. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 52 week low of $19.25 and a 52 week high of $135.32.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($6.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.82) by ($1.31). The firm had revenue of $175.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.88 million. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 1.75%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s quarterly revenue was down 93.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post -14.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Macquarie downgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Barclays downgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.68.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

Read More: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.