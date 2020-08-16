Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Price Target Raised to $18.00

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $11.00 to $18.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Nomura Instinet boosted their price objective on Revolve Group from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Nomura boosted their price objective on Revolve Group from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine raised Revolve Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Revolve Group from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on Revolve Group from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.25.

Shares of NYSE:RVLV opened at $22.29 on Thursday. Revolve Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.17 and a fifty-two week high of $26.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 2.70.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.18. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 57.43% and a net margin of 5.72%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Revolve Group will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO David Pujades sold 12,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.37, for a total value of $250,105.44. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,105.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,824 shares of company stock worth $483,397. Corporate insiders own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Revolve Group by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Revolve Group by 198.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Revolve Group by 290.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC grew its position in Revolve Group by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 47,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.76% of the company’s stock.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. It provides women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under a range of established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

