Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) PT Raised to $26.00

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $17.00 to $26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Revolve Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Raymond James raised shares of Revolve Group from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Revolve Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.25.

RVLV stock opened at $22.29 on Thursday. Revolve Group has a one year low of $7.17 and a one year high of $26.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -85.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 2.70.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.18. Revolve Group had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 57.43%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Revolve Group will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO David Pujades sold 12,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.37, for a total value of $250,105.44. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,912 shares in the company, valued at $250,105.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,824 shares of company stock worth $483,397. Company insiders own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RVLV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the fourth quarter worth about $762,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Revolve Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Revolve Group during the 4th quarter worth about $645,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Revolve Group during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Revolve Group by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 284,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 18,020 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.76% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. It provides women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under a range of established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

