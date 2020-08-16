Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) PT Raised to $28.00 at Guggenheim

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) had its price objective increased by Guggenheim from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Nomura Instinet raised their price objective on Revolve Group from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Barclays reiterated a hold rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Friday, April 17th. Raymond James upgraded Revolve Group from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Revolve Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Revolve Group from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Revolve Group has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.25.

Shares of Revolve Group stock opened at $22.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -85.73, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 2.70. Revolve Group has a 12 month low of $7.17 and a 12 month high of $26.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.44.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.18. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 57.43% and a net margin of 5.72%. Equities research analysts predict that Revolve Group will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO David Pujades sold 7,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total value of $139,587.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 25,824 shares of company stock valued at $483,397 in the last 90 days. 58.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RVLV. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Revolve Group by 710.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 967,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,361,000 after purchasing an additional 848,256 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Revolve Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,857,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Revolve Group by 530.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 449,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,887,000 after purchasing an additional 378,462 shares during the last quarter. Aperture Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Revolve Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,946,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Revolve Group by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,401,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,833,000 after purchasing an additional 191,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.76% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. It provides women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under a range of established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

