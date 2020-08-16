Arizona State Retirement System Buys 309 Shares of PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,558 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in PTC were worth $1,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PTC. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 246,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,431,000 after buying an additional 13,984 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 221,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,578,000 after buying an additional 6,482 shares in the last quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 3,163 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 58,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,607,000 after buying an additional 19,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 29,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after buying an additional 5,125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $87.48 on Friday. PTC Inc has a 1 year low of $43.90 and a 1 year high of $89.15. The firm has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 116.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. PTC had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $352.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PTC Inc will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Griffin Securities raised PTC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on PTC from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Mizuho upped their target price on PTC from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PTC from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on PTC from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.18.

In other news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $145,429.08. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $1,294,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 622,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,715,512.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,167 shares of company stock valued at $1,478,344. Insiders own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

