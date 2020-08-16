Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 1,232 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,232 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $2,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,366 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 380.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 87,457 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,122,000 after purchasing an additional 69,266 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI boosted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 69,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 329,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,150,000 after buying an additional 36,747 shares in the last quarter. 91.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KSU opened at $183.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.96. Kansas City Southern has a one year low of $92.86 and a one year high of $195.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.69.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $547.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.59 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

In other Kansas City Southern news, CAO Suzanne M. Grafton sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.15, for a total value of $44,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,417,495.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Suzanne M. Grafton sold 917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.37, for a total transaction of $169,067.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,828,766.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,709 shares of company stock valued at $2,169,527. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KSU shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kansas City Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Kansas City Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.40.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

