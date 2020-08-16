Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,117 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 15,643 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.08% of Viavi Solutions worth $2,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 638.3% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 273,610 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 236,552 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 5.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 192,584 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 9,614 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the second quarter worth about $236,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 139.9% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 70,609 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 41,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 21.1% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 28,532 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,973 shares in the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.95.

NASDAQ:VIAV opened at $13.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 229.20 and a beta of 0.90. Viavi Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $8.08 and a 1-year high of $16.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.66.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The business had revenue of $266.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions Inc will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Ralph Rondinone sold 2,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $34,542.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,995.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin Christopher Siebert sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $27,214.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,772 shares in the company, valued at $442,499.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

