Profund Advisors LLC Acquires 10,100 Shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HL. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Hecla Mining by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,264,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,997 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 10.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,440,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,542,000 after acquiring an additional 726,415 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,641,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,437,000 after acquiring an additional 913,230 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hecla Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,643,000. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its stake in Hecla Mining by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 4,334,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,000 shares during the last quarter. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Terry V. Rogers sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total value of $208,600.00. Also, VP David C. Sienko sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $450,750.00. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

HL opened at $6.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.17. Hecla Mining has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $6.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.33, a PEG ratio of 229.50 and a beta of 2.08.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 8.51% and a negative return on equity of 1.21%. The business had revenue of $166.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is presently -7.69%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Hecla Mining to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Hecla Mining from $4.25 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hecla Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.52.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties worldwide. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk flotation concentrates to custom smelters and brokers; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

