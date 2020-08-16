ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $1,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. 97.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ON opened at $22.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.82. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 52 week low of $8.17 and a 52 week high of $25.92. The company has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 110.21 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.32.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ON Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.40.

In other ON Semiconductor news, Director Gilles Delfassy sold 4,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total value of $82,743.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,555.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,016,772. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,510 shares of company stock worth $245,485 over the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

