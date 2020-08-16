Morgan Stanley Increases Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Price Target to $84.00

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on LITE. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Lumentum from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Lumentum in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up previously from $93.00) on shares of Lumentum in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. B. Riley raised their target price on Lumentum from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Lumentum from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $102.56.

Shares of LITE stock opened at $92.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a current ratio of 6.85. Lumentum has a twelve month low of $48.44 and a twelve month high of $96.74. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.69 and a beta of 1.03.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.35. Lumentum had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $368.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.73 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Lumentum will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brian Lillie sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total transaction of $328,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,568.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 4,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $349,065.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,322 shares of company stock valued at $3,564,706 in the last 90 days. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LITE. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Lumentum by 167.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lumentum by 23,776.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 34,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 34,001 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Lumentum by 125.8% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Lumentum by 14,566.7% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

