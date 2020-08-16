Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Given New $114.00 Price Target at MKM Partners

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its target price boosted by MKM Partners from $107.00 to $114.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on LITE. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a buy rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lumentum from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lumentum from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up from $93.00) on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Lumentum currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $102.56.

LITE opened at $92.99 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.69 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 6.24. Lumentum has a one year low of $48.44 and a one year high of $96.74.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The technology company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $368.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.73 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lumentum will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 15,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.32, for a total transaction of $1,297,542.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,564,982.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian Lillie sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total transaction of $328,335.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,568.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,322 shares of company stock valued at $3,564,706. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LITE. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumentum during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 167.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 23,776.9% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 34,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 34,001 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 125.8% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Lumentum by 14,566.7% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

