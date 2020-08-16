Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) Chairman Sells $462,540.00 in Stock

Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) Chairman Lloyd D. Frink sold 6,000 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.09, for a total value of $462,540.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,971,407 shares in the company, valued at $229,065,765.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Zillow Group stock opened at $76.64 on Friday. Zillow Group Inc has a 12 month low of $20.04 and a 12 month high of $85.10. The company has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.10 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 7.7% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 6,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

Z has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Zillow Group from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Standpoint Research downgraded Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Zillow Group from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Zillow Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

Featured Article: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.