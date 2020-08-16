Aimee Johnson Sells 9,072 Shares of Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) Stock

Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) CMO Aimee Johnson sold 9,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $698,090.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 69,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,383,729.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Aimee Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 14th, Aimee Johnson sold 2,713 shares of Zillow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.85, for a total transaction of $200,355.05.

On Friday, August 7th, Aimee Johnson sold 50,928 shares of Zillow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.82, for a total transaction of $4,166,928.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:Z opened at $76.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 4.94 and a quick ratio of 4.15. Zillow Group Inc has a 1 year low of $20.04 and a 1 year high of $85.10. The company has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.10 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.24.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in Z. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 1st quarter worth $15,687,000. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the first quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

Z has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Zillow Group from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Zillow Group from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Standpoint Research cut shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

