Swiss National Bank Purchases 104,600 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 105.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Masimo were worth $46,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Masimo by 377.4% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Masimo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $556,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Masimo by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Masimo by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in Masimo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,039,000. Institutional investors own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MASI. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Masimo from $207.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.14.

In other Masimo news, insider Jon Coleman sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $293,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,223,025. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director H Michael Cohen sold 587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.37, for a total transaction of $132,292.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,590.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,335 shares of company stock valued at $749,625 in the last three months. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MASI opened at $214.09 on Friday. Masimo Co. has a 52 week low of $139.36 and a 52 week high of $258.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $226.35 and a 200 day moving average of $205.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.46, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.87.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Masimo had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The company had revenue of $301.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Masimo’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

