Insider Selling: Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Insider Sells $238,214.78 in Stock

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) insider Michael L. Hance sold 4,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $238,214.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,329,085.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
NASDAQ FWRD opened at $58.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75 and a beta of 1.16. Forward Air Co. has a 12-month low of $39.59 and a 12-month high of $72.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). Forward Air had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business had revenue of $281.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.98 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Forward Air Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.
FWRD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Forward Air from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forward Air from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Forward Air from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Forward Air from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Forward Air currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FWRD. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 218.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 455,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,065,000 after purchasing an additional 312,596 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Forward Air by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,158,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,686,000 after buying an additional 163,714 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 717,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,350,000 after purchasing an additional 151,027 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,249,917 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,308,000 after purchasing an additional 103,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 2,420.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 85,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after purchasing an additional 81,630 shares in the last quarter. 95.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Forward Air Company Profile
Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).
