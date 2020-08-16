Insider Selling: Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Insider Sells $238,214.78 in Stock

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) insider Michael L. Hance sold 4,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $238,214.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,329,085.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ FWRD opened at $58.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75 and a beta of 1.16. Forward Air Co. has a 12-month low of $39.59 and a 12-month high of $72.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). Forward Air had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business had revenue of $281.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.98 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Forward Air Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.68%.

FWRD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Forward Air from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forward Air from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Forward Air from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Forward Air from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Forward Air currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FWRD. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 218.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 455,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,065,000 after purchasing an additional 312,596 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Forward Air by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,158,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,686,000 after buying an additional 163,714 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 717,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,350,000 after purchasing an additional 151,027 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,249,917 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,308,000 after purchasing an additional 103,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 2,420.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 85,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after purchasing an additional 81,630 shares in the last quarter. 95.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).

