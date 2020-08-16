Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 712,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.40% of Xylem worth $46,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Xylem by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 147,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,448,000 after acquiring an additional 5,582 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Xylem by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 4,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Xylem by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 25,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 5,689 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Xylem by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 42,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Xylem by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 422,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,475,000 after acquiring an additional 57,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $79.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.28, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.40. Xylem Inc has a one year low of $54.62 and a one year high of $89.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.46.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xylem Inc will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 34.44%.

In other Xylem news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 2,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $154,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on XYL shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Xylem from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Xylem from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Xylem from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.64.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

