Swiss National Bank Has $51.64 Million Stock Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,079,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.43% of Alliant Energy worth $51,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LNT. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,585,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $173,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,053 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,956,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,750 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 175.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 819,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,570,000 after acquiring an additional 522,163 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,543,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $654,025,000 after acquiring an additional 477,735 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 78,222.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 266,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,859,000 after acquiring an additional 265,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy stock opened at $53.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.29. The company has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. Alliant Energy Co. has a one year low of $37.66 and a one year high of $60.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $763.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.76%.

A number of analysts have commented on LNT shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.20.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

