Swiss National Bank Buys New Holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,222,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,837,000. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.36% of ViacomCBS as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth approximately $55,092,000. Focused Investors LLC acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth approximately $51,288,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth approximately $35,074,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth approximately $25,826,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth approximately $18,041,000. 69.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VIAC shares. ValuEngine cut shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BofA Securities lowered shares of ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.74.

ViacomCBS stock opened at $27.46 on Friday. ViacomCBS Inc. has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $44.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.50. The company has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.89.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.33. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. ViacomCBS’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.16%.

In other ViacomCBS news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 18,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $514,956.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

