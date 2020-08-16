Swiss National Bank Buys New Holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Posted by on Aug 16th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,222,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,837,000. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.36% of ViacomCBS as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth approximately $55,092,000. Focused Investors LLC acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth approximately $51,288,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth approximately $35,074,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth approximately $25,826,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth approximately $18,041,000. 69.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VIAC shares. ValuEngine cut shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BofA Securities lowered shares of ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.74.

ViacomCBS stock opened at $27.46 on Friday. ViacomCBS Inc. has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $44.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.50. The company has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.89.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.33. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. ViacomCBS’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.16%.

In other ViacomCBS news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 18,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $514,956.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Swiss National Bank Has $51.64 Million Stock Position in Alliant Energy Co.
Swiss National Bank Has $51.64 Million Stock Position in Alliant Energy Co.
Swiss National Bank Buys New Holdings in ViacomCBS Inc.
Swiss National Bank Buys New Holdings in ViacomCBS Inc.
AE Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Regions Financial Corp
AE Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Regions Financial Corp
AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Paycom Software Inc
AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Paycom Software Inc
AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF
AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF
BorgWarner Inc. Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale
BorgWarner Inc. Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report