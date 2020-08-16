AE Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 68.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,416 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,409 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $288,941,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 309.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,757,041 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,221,000 after acquiring an additional 14,936,752 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 5.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,725,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $158,758,000 after acquiring an additional 899,837 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 33.4% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 7,554,953 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Regions Financial by 4,630.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,559,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,835,000 after buying an additional 6,420,417 shares during the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine raised Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Compass Point decreased their target price on Regions Financial from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on Regions Financial from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Regions Financial from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.17.

Shares of RF opened at $11.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.56. Regions Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $6.94 and a 52 week high of $17.54. The stock has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.65.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The bank reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 5.10%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Corp will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Read More: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.