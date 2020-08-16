AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC)

AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,104 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $961,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PAYC. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,330,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 142,035 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,693,000 after buying an additional 40,284 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the 1st quarter worth $616,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 223.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 600,395 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,285,000 after buying an additional 260,661 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $265.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $262.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $195.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Paycom Software to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $270.94.

PAYC opened at $303.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Paycom Software Inc has a 12 month low of $163.42 and a 12 month high of $342.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $300.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $274.18. The stock has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.48.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62. The business had revenue of $181.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.60 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Paycom Software Inc will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Paycom Software news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.26, for a total transaction of $2,346,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jon Evans sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.82, for a total value of $950,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 446,542 shares of company stock valued at $120,508,772. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

