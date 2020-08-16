AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 64.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,572 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 440.0% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 2,740.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF stock opened at $291.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $290.85 and a 200 day moving average of $254.35. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.69 and a fifty-two week high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

