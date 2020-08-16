BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 7,136 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $2,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 16.2% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 32,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 4,485 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the first quarter valued at about $906,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 8.0% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 132,370 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 41.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 314,475 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,101,000 after purchasing an additional 91,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 57.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,107,372 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $75,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.09% of the company’s stock.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

In other news, VP Brady D. Ericson sold 29,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $916,373.08. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,128,085.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tonit M. Calaway sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total transaction of $623,635.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,394 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,711.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,935 shares of company stock worth $5,573,993 over the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BWA stock opened at $41.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.74. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $46.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.61.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.46%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BWA shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BorgWarner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.94.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

Featured Article: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.