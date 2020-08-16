SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) Shares Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) by 118.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,347 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $1,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SLG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the first quarter worth $72,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 0.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 5.9% in the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 5.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 1.8% in the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 87,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler cut shares of SL Green Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 24th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut shares of SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.27.

In other SL Green Realty news, Director Stephen L. Green sold 34,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total transaction of $1,969,282.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLG opened at $47.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.12. SL Green Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $35.16 and a twelve month high of $96.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.56.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($1.63). SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $174.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.26 million. Analysts predict that SL Green Realty Corp will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.47%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is currently 50.57%.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

