Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) Shares Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,716 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Demars Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 0.4% during the first quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 49,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 0.6% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 40,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 2.7% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 0.7% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 43,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 50.7% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 71.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LNT opened at $53.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.29. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $37.66 and a 12-month high of $60.28.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $763.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.48 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.76%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.20.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

