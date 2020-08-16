DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Decreases Stock Position in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its position in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $1,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Everest Re Group in the first quarter worth $33,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 1,711.1% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 48.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, AIA Investment Management Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the first quarter valued at $70,000. 74.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RE stock opened at $225.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $215.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.13. Everest Re Group Ltd has a 12-month low of $157.32 and a 12-month high of $294.31. The firm has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.47.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.44. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Everest Re Group Ltd will post 13.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Everest Re Group in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Everest Re Group from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Everest Re Group from $207.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Everest Re Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $203.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, BofA Securities began coverage on Everest Re Group in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $258.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $247.33.

Everest Re Group Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

