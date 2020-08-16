AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,615 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,517 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 35,989 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 63,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $69.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 12 month low of $33.71 and a 12 month high of $98.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.11.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LYB shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. BofA Securities upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.09.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and Polyolefins?Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins?Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

