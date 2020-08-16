AE Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 671 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Graco in the first quarter worth $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Graco in the first quarter worth $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 79.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Graco during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Graco during the second quarter valued at $70,000. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GGG stock opened at $57.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Graco Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.43 and a twelve month high of $58.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.41.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. Graco had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The business had revenue of $366.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 17th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.84%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GGG. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Graco from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Graco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Graco from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Graco from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Graco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.80.

In other news, insider Christian E. Rothe sold 47,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $2,589,345.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,198 shares in the company, valued at $2,265,890. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.40, for a total transaction of $1,894,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,386 shares in the company, valued at $3,638,356.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 403,539 shares of company stock worth $21,709,119 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

