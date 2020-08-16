AE Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 69,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,872,000 after purchasing an additional 8,676 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,105,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 239,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,806,000 after purchasing an additional 32,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on APD. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $256.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $212.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. HSBC downgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.69.

Air Products & Chemicals stock opened at $289.82 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $273.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.48. The stock has a market cap of $62.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.91. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.43 and a fifty-two week high of $299.82.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.29%.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

