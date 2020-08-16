WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 131,463 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 69.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 131,463 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Graco were worth $2,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Graco by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,215,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,877,000 after buying an additional 2,188,051 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Graco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,050,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Graco by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 2,612,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,375,000 after buying an additional 345,010 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Graco by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 809,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,427,000 after buying an additional 292,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in Graco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,621,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on GGG. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Graco from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Graco from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Graco from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Graco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.80.

In other Graco news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $2,115,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 241,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,367,843. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Christian E. Rothe sold 47,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $2,589,345.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,198 shares in the company, valued at $2,265,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 403,539 shares of company stock worth $21,709,119 over the last 90 days. 4.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GGG stock opened at $57.17 on Friday. Graco Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.43 and a twelve month high of $58.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.41, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.43 and its 200 day moving average is $49.41.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. Graco had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 17.42%. The firm had revenue of $366.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.13 million. Equities research analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 17th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 36.84%.

Graco Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

