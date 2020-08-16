Arizona State Retirement System Trims Position in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 46.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 144,511 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts were worth $1,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,417,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $555,115,000 after buying an additional 1,159,035 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 35,116,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $387,681,000 after buying an additional 10,614,347 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new position in Host Hotels and Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $380,992,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,806,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,986,000 after buying an additional 686,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 171.0% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 23,465,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,196,000 after purchasing an additional 14,807,329 shares in the last quarter. 99.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 5,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total transaction of $59,166.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,361.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HST stock opened at $11.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.75 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 23.29 and a current ratio of 23.29. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.86 and a fifty-two week high of $18.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.32.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.25). Host Hotels and Resorts had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $103.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.34 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HST shares. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Host Hotels and Resorts from $14.50 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Host Hotels and Resorts from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Capital One Financial lowered Host Hotels and Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Host Hotels and Resorts from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Host Hotels and Resorts from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.16.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

