DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Stock Holdings in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) by 111.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Wayfair by 3.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Berry Group LLC bought a new position in Wayfair in the second quarter worth $329,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Wayfair in the second quarter worth $60,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Wayfair by 74.4% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 84,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,784,000 after purchasing an additional 36,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Wayfair in the second quarter worth $1,483,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Wayfair alerts:

W stock opened at $309.99 on Friday. Wayfair Inc has a twelve month low of $21.70 and a twelve month high of $324.81. The stock has a market cap of $29.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.41 and a beta of 3.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $240.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.64.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $2.58. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.35) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 83.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc will post -6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Niraj Shah sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total value of $11,920,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,680,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Steven Conine sold 51,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.67, for a total value of $15,710,974.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,000 shares in the company, valued at $48,587,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 216,366 shares of company stock worth $62,634,316. Insiders own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on W shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on Wayfair from $208.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra upgraded Wayfair to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Wayfair from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wayfair in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wayfair presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.97.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding W? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W).

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.