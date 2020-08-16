DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 43,671 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 66.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 43,671 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 4.4% during the second quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,840 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the second quarter valued at about $27,481,000. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.0% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 22,886 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 9.7% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,139 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.3% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 14,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. 88.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DRI stock opened at $84.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of -210.18, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $26.15 and a one year high of $128.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.12.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.64) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 16.68% and a negative net margin of 0.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DRI. ValuEngine raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $71.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.55.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

