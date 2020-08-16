DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 149 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,967 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DPZ. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 118.9% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 49.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 26.6% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 157 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $398.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $386.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $354.66. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $220.90 and a 12-month high of $422.15.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The restaurant operator reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.74. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.11% and a negative return on equity of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $920.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DPZ shares. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Longbow Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $441.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $415.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $404.69.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 4,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $1,952,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,395,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Kevin Vasconi sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.80, for a total transaction of $467,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,471.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,200 shares of company stock valued at $6,523,135. 1.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

