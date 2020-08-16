Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Holdings Boosted by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) by 267.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,856 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.62% of Central Pacific Financial worth $2,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 2.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 6.2% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 5.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 96.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 29.4% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 17,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Central Pacific Financial news, Director Crystal Rose purchased 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.44 per share, for a total transaction of $33,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,932. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CPF opened at $16.80 on Friday. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.40 and a 12 month high of $30.56. The stock has a market cap of $476.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $59.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.16 million. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 8.82%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.32%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Central Pacific Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine cut Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Compass Point raised Central Pacific Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Hawaii. The company operates in three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

