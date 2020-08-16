AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,179 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 237.7% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 43.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CM opened at $73.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of $46.45 and a 1-year high of $87.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.13. The company has a market cap of $32.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.02.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.23). Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 29th were paid a $1.047 dividend. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 26th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.27%.

CM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Scotia Howard Weill restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.25.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

