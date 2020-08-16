WINTON GROUP Ltd Raises Stock Position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,812 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.07% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $2,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1,361.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 6,805 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the period. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HALO opened at $27.89 on Friday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.71 and a 52 week high of $29.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.43. The company has a quick ratio of 10.15, a current ratio of 11.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -50.71 and a beta of 1.80.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.06). Halozyme Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 48.75% and a negative return on equity of 48.92%. The company had revenue of $55.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Halozyme Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, Director James M. Daly sold 34,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total value of $999,893.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,365 shares in the company, valued at $913,348.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $348,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 182,800 shares in the company, valued at $5,303,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,724 shares of company stock worth $1,857,024. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HALO shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Halozyme Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing novel oncology therapies in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

