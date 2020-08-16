Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,270 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $2,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

MTN stock opened at $216.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.34 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $189.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.00 and a 12 month high of $255.37.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $694.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.67 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on MTN shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $185.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday, May 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.45.

In other Vail Resorts news, EVP James C. O’donnell sold 2,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.57, for a total value of $553,264.38. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

Read More: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.