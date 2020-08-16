Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALB. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Albemarle by 133.2% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 137.3% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 814 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 34.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,054 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 525.1% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 150,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.71, for a total value of $13,606,590.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 225,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,483,406.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALB opened at $92.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.54. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.89 and a fifty-two week high of $99.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. Albemarle had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 13.33%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.50%.

ALB has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $65.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Albemarle from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Albemarle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.96.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

