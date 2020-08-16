Arizona State Retirement System Sells 56,523 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 68.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 56,523 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $1,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,631,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $502,627,000 after acquiring an additional 109,245 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 12.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,941,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $222,968,000 after acquiring an additional 316,589 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 175.7% in the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,412,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,848,000 after buying an additional 1,537,563 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,907,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $144,312,000 after buying an additional 23,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 15.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,750,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,708,000 after buying an additional 233,426 shares in the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PNW stock opened at $78.00 on Friday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $60.05 and a 1 year high of $105.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.56. The company has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.38.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.23. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 17.37%. The firm had revenue of $929.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.7825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 65.62%.

PNW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Guggenheim upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.11.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

