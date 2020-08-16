Arizona State Retirement System Sells 35,707 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,707 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 217.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ HSIC opened at $67.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.03. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.85 and a fifty-two week high of $73.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.48.

In other Henry Schein news, VP Walter Siegel sold 1,149 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $74,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,355,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Gerald A. Benjamin sold 14,430 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $982,394.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 114,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,773,987.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HSIC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. TheStreet cut Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine cut Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Henry Schein from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Henry Schein has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.33.

Henry Schein Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

