Arizona State Retirement System Buys 417 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $2,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LW. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 196.2% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 548 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 209.7% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 85.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.40.

In other news, Director Robert A. Niblock acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.70 per share, for a total transaction of $149,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LW stock opened at $64.65 on Friday. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $39.06 and a 12-month high of $96.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47. The company has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.66.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $846.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.33 million. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 183.08% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.80%.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

