Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,039 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $2,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Campbell Soup during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the 2nd quarter valued at about $942,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 26,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DC Investments Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the 2nd quarter valued at about $292,000. 47.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CPB opened at $51.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.13. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $40.70 and a 52-week high of $57.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.41.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 46.05% and a net margin of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.87%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CPB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Campbell Soup from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.12.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

